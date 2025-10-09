Schools warn parents against fraudulent messages using official names and logos

School administrations have cautioned parents not to interact with any external groups, links, or messages using a school’s name or logo without proper verification, warning that these may be fraudulent schemes designed to steal personal information.

Authorities also urged parents to update their registered phone numbers to ensure they receive only official school notifications, emphasizing that cybercriminals often exploit the public’s trust in educational institutions.

According to reports, the scam messages typically begin with greetings like “Dear parent” and redirect recipients to fake websites that request personal details such as full names, ID numbers, phone numbers, and in some cases, financial information particularly targeting parents from private schools.

The messages claim to be for purposes like “updating school databases” or “ensuring receipt of notifications.”

These fraudulent messages are being circulated on WhatsApp and Telegram and are not connected to any official school communication channels. Schools reiterated that all legitimate messages are sent exclusively through approved systems and educational apps.

Parents have shared warnings within school group chats, noting that the fake messages closely mimic official school correspondence using familiar phrasing, official-looking signatures, and website links resembling authentic domains.