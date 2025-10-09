Latest NewsNewsTFT News

PH Embassy in Qatar to host art workshop for working moms this Mental Health Awareness Month

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin25 mins ago

In celebration of Mental Health Awareness Month this October, the Philippine Embassy in the State of Qatar is inviting Filipino working mothers to take part in a special art workshop aimed at promoting mental well-being and creativity.

Titled “Sining at Pag-aaruga: An Art Workshop for Working Mothers,” the event will be held on Oct. 22 2025, at 4 PM, at the Embassy’s Social Hall.

The workshop seeks to provide participants with a supportive and creative space to express themselves, find balance, and navigate the challenges of “working mom guilt,” the Embassy said in a Facebook post.

The Embassy emphasized that registration is free, but seats are limited. Only those who have successfully registered will be admitted to the venue.

Interested participants are encouraged to secure their spot early through the registration link: bit.ly/ArtWorkshopatPE.

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika L. Agustin is a journalist at The Filipino Times, where she covers stories on Overseas Filipinos, major events in the Middle East, and Filipino community initiatives. A Magna Cum Laude graduate in Journalism from the University of Santo Tomas, she has previously worked with the Philippine Daily Inquirer, Manila Standard, and the Department of Science and Technology. Combining newsroom rigor with digital storytelling, Kristine is emerging as a strong voice in Filipino media.

