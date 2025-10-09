PH Embassy in Qatar to host art workshop for working moms this Mental Health Awareness Month

In celebration of Mental Health Awareness Month this October, the Philippine Embassy in the State of Qatar is inviting Filipino working mothers to take part in a special art workshop aimed at promoting mental well-being and creativity.

Titled “Sining at Pag-aaruga: An Art Workshop for Working Mothers,” the event will be held on Oct. 22 2025, at 4 PM, at the Embassy’s Social Hall.

The workshop seeks to provide participants with a supportive and creative space to express themselves, find balance, and navigate the challenges of “working mom guilt,” the Embassy said in a Facebook post.

The Embassy emphasized that registration is free, but seats are limited. Only those who have successfully registered will be admitted to the venue.

Interested participants are encouraged to secure their spot early through the registration link: bit.ly/ArtWorkshopatPE.