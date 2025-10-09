Migrant Workers Office in Qatar releases 2026 holiday schedule

The Migrant Workers Office (MWO) in Qatar has officially announced its schedule of regular and special non-working holidays for the year 2026.

The advisory, issued following a memorandum from the Philippine Embassy in Qatar dated Oct. 5, aims to inform the public that the office will be closed on these dates, affecting all public transactions.

Here is the list of holidays for 2026:

Date Holiday Observing Country Jan. 1, Thursday New Year’s Day Philippines Feb. 10, Tuesday National Sport Day Qatar Feb. 17, Tuesday Lunar New Year Philippines Mar. 19, 22, 23, Thursday, Sunday, Monday Eid Al-Fitr / Ramadan Feast Day Qatar Apr. 2, Thursday Maundy Thursday Philippines Apr. 9, Thursday Day of Valor / Araw ng Kagitingan Philippines May 27–28, Wednesday & Thursday Eid Al-Adha / Feast of the Sacrifice Qatar June 11, Thursday Philippine Independence Day Philippines Aug. 31, Monday National Heroes Day Philippines Nov. 1, Sunday All Saints’ Day Philippines Nov. 2, Monday All Souls’ Day Philippines Nov. 30, Monday Andres Bonifacio Day Philippines Dec. 8, Tuesday Feast of the Immaculate Conception of Mary Philippines Dec. 17, Thursday Qatar National Day Qatar Dec. 24, Thursday Christmas Eve Philippines Dec. 30, Wednesday Rizal Day Philippines Dec. 31, Thursday New Year’s Eve Philippines & Qatar

MWO Qatar encourages the public to take note of these dates and plan their transactions accordingly.