Migrant Workers Office in Qatar releases 2026 holiday schedule

The Migrant Workers Office (MWO) in Qatar has officially announced its schedule of regular and special non-working holidays for the year 2026.
The advisory, issued following a memorandum from the Philippine Embassy in Qatar dated Oct. 5, aims to inform the public that the office will be closed on these dates, affecting all public transactions.
Here is the list of holidays for 2026:
|Date
|Holiday
|Observing Country
|Jan. 1, Thursday
|New Year’s Day
|Philippines
|Feb. 10, Tuesday
|National Sport Day
|Qatar
|Feb. 17, Tuesday
|Lunar New Year
|Philippines
|Mar. 19, 22, 23, Thursday, Sunday, Monday
|Eid Al-Fitr / Ramadan Feast Day
|Qatar
|Apr. 2, Thursday
|Maundy Thursday
|Philippines
|Apr. 9, Thursday
|Day of Valor / Araw ng Kagitingan
|Philippines
|May 27–28, Wednesday & Thursday
|Eid Al-Adha / Feast of the Sacrifice
|Qatar
|June 11, Thursday
|Philippine Independence Day
|Philippines
|Aug. 31, Monday
|National Heroes Day
|Philippines
|Nov. 1, Sunday
|All Saints’ Day
|Philippines
|Nov. 2, Monday
|All Souls’ Day
|Philippines
|Nov. 30, Monday
|Andres Bonifacio Day
|Philippines
|Dec. 8, Tuesday
|Feast of the Immaculate Conception of Mary
|Philippines
|Dec. 17, Thursday
|Qatar National Day
|Qatar
|Dec. 24, Thursday
|Christmas Eve
|Philippines
|Dec. 30, Wednesday
|Rizal Day
|Philippines
|Dec. 31, Thursday
|New Year’s Eve
|Philippines & Qatar
MWO Qatar encourages the public to take note of these dates and plan their transactions accordingly.