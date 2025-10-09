Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Migrant Workers Office in Qatar releases 2026 holiday schedule

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin27 mins ago

The Migrant Workers Office (MWO) in Qatar has officially announced its schedule of regular and special non-working holidays for the year 2026.

The advisory, issued following a memorandum from the Philippine Embassy in Qatar dated Oct. 5, aims to inform the public that the office will be closed on these dates, affecting all public transactions.

Here is the list of holidays for 2026:

Date Holiday Observing Country
Jan. 1, Thursday New Year’s Day Philippines
Feb. 10, Tuesday National Sport Day Qatar
Feb. 17, Tuesday Lunar New Year Philippines
Mar. 19, 22, 23, Thursday, Sunday, Monday Eid Al-Fitr / Ramadan Feast Day Qatar
Apr. 2, Thursday Maundy Thursday Philippines
Apr. 9, Thursday Day of Valor / Araw ng Kagitingan Philippines
May 27–28, Wednesday & Thursday Eid Al-Adha / Feast of the Sacrifice Qatar
June 11, Thursday Philippine Independence Day Philippines
Aug. 31, Monday National Heroes Day Philippines
Nov. 1, Sunday All Saints’ Day Philippines
Nov. 2, Monday All Souls’ Day Philippines
Nov. 30, Monday Andres Bonifacio Day Philippines
Dec. 8, Tuesday Feast of the Immaculate Conception of Mary Philippines
Dec. 17, Thursday Qatar National Day Qatar
Dec. 24, Thursday Christmas Eve Philippines
Dec. 30, Wednesday Rizal Day Philippines
Dec. 31, Thursday New Year’s Eve Philippines & Qatar

MWO Qatar encourages the public to take note of these dates and plan their transactions accordingly.

Kristine Erika L. Agustin is a journalist at The Filipino Times, where she covers stories on Overseas Filipinos, major events in the Middle East, and Filipino community initiatives. A Magna Cum Laude graduate in Journalism from the University of Santo Tomas, she has previously worked with the Philippine Daily Inquirer, Manila Standard, and the Department of Science and Technology. Combining newsroom rigor with digital storytelling, Kristine is emerging as a strong voice in Filipino media.

