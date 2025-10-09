Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Man ordered to repay Dh182,000 for embezzling funds from Abu Dhabi institution

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo14 seconds ago

The Abu Dhabi Civil Family Court has ordered a man to repay Dh182,062 and fined him Dh12,500 after he was found guilty of embezzling and misappropriating funds from a private institution, causing it financial losses.

According to local news, the defendant had previously been convicted in a related criminal case, where he was fined Dh50,000, a decision later upheld on appeal.

Court documents showed that the affected institution filed a civil lawsuit seeking Dh182,062 in damages and an additional Dh50,000 in compensation for both material and moral harm, along with court costs.

The plaintiff stated that the defendant illegally withdrew company funds for personal use. In its ruling, the civil court noted that the defendant failed to appear or submit any evidence disproving his liability, as already established in the criminal judgment.

The court ruled in favor of the institution, ordering the man to pay Dh182,062. It also granted Dh5,000 in additional compensation, citing the company’s material losses and diminished financial value as a profit-based entity.

