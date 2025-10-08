Latest NewsNews

UAE Extradites Two Wanted Men to Belgium Over Drug, Money Laundering Charges

The UAE Ministry of Interior has extradited two wanted fugitives to Belgium after their arrests by Dubai Police and Sharjah Police, authorities confirmed.

The operation followed Interpol red notices, with one suspect listed among Belgium’s most wanted for cross-border drug trafficking and forming a dangerous criminal gang. The second fugitive faces charges related to drug trafficking and money laundering.

The UAE reaffirmed its commitment to global law enforcement cooperation and its active role in combating transnational organized crime in coordination with international partners.

