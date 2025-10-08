Tulfo Pushes Bill Granting One-Month Income Tax Holiday for Workers

Senator Erwin Tulfo has filed a measure seeking to grant Filipino workers a one-month income tax holiday under Senate Bill No. 1446, or the “One-Month Tax Holiday of 2025.”

The proposal aims to provide immediate relief to employees and help restore public trust in the government. The bill covers all individual taxpayers receiving compensation income, which will be exempt from income tax for one month following its approval.

For mixed-income earners, only the compensation income portion will be tax-free. Tulfo said the initiative is intended to give workers a much-needed breather amid rising living costs.