ICI Seeks Immigration Lookout Order vs. Romualdez, Escudero, Estrada, Villanueva, Others in Flood Control Probe

The Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI) has asked the Department of Justice (DOJ) to issue an immigration lookout bulletin order (ILBO) against several high-ranking officials and lawmakers, including former House Speaker Martin Romualdez, Sens. Francis “Chiz” Escudero, Jinggoy Estrada, Joel Villanueva, and former senators Bong Revilla and Nancy Binay.

The ICI clarified Tuesday that Sen. Villanueva, who was initially omitted from the first copy of its request, is included in the updated version sent to the DOJ.

Also covered by the request are several congressmen, local officials, and Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) engineers, among them Reps. Roman Romulo, Arjo Atayde, PM Vargas, Marcy Teodoro, Florida Robes, Nikki Briones, Benjie Agarao, Eleandro Madrona, Bem Noel, Leody Tarriela, Reynan Arogancia, Marvin Rillo, Teodorico Haresco Jr., Antonieta Eudela, Dean Assistio, and Marivic Co-Pilar. DPWH district engineers Loida Busa, Ramon Devanadera, Johnny Protesta Jr., and Arturo Gonzales Jr. are also named.

In a letter to Justice Secretary Crispin Remulla dated Oct. 8, ICI chair Andres Reyes said the move was necessary as part of the probe into alleged ghost projects and substandard implementation of multibillion-peso flood control projects.

“The subjects are in a relevant position that makes them inevitable personalities during the fact-finding process,” Reyes wrote, stressing that the ILBO would help ensure accountability and prevent delays in the investigation.

The ICI also asked the DOJ to instruct the Bureau of Immigration to immediately alert the commission and other law enforcement agencies of any travel plans by the listed individuals. Hearings on the alleged flood control irregularities are ongoing.