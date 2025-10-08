Gretchen Ho’s family member denied money exchange in Norway

Broadcast journalist Gretchen Ho revealed that a family member was allegedly denied a currency exchange transaction at Oslo Gardermoen Airport in Norway due to “corruption and money laundering in the Philippines.”

In a social media post, Ho shared that her unnamed relative was told by a foreign exchange counter personnel, “You came from the Philippines? We cannot exchange your dollars because of the corruption and money laundering in the Philippines.”

According to Ho, her family member was simply trying to exchange $300 and was advised, along with friends, to “exchange [their] money elsewhere but not at the airport.”

“Terrible. What are we going to do about this, Pilipinas?” Ho wrote, expressing dismay over the incident. She also posted a photo of the foreign exchange counter.

Ho later noted that similar experiences had been reported by others, saying the incident “isn’t isolated.”

The journalist has already spoken with the Philippine Ambassador to Norway regarding the matter.

“He called me up last night after I emailed an official incident report on what happened to my family member at Gardermoen Airport in Oslo. The Ambassador was surprised. As far as he knows, these incidents shouldn’t be happening,” she said.

According to Ho, the Ambassador assured her that he would meet with the Norwegian foreign ministry to address the issue.