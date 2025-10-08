Filipino Seafarer Injured in Gulf of Aden Attack Dies, DMW Confirms

A Filipino seafarer critically injured in the September 29 attack on the cargo vessel MV Minervagracht in the Gulf of Aden has passed away, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) confirmed on Tuesday.

DMW Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac announced the seafarer’s death in a post on X (formerly Twitter), expressing condolences to the bereaved family and assuring them of full government support.

“We convey the sad news of the passing of the Filipino seafarer critically injured during the Sept 29 attack on the MV Minervagracht in the Gulf of Aden. Our deepest sympathies to his family. Per the President’s directive, we are providing them with full support and assistance,” Cacdac said.

The Netherlands-flagged vessel was hit by an unknown projectile, causing a fire while it was sailing about 120 nautical miles southeast of Yemen’s Aden port, according to the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) and reports from Reuters.

All 19 crew members — including Russian, Ukrainian, Filipino, and Sri Lankan nationals — were rescued. Of the 12 Filipino crew, two were injured, including the victim who later succumbed to his injuries.

Ten Filipino crew members arrived safely in Manila on October 5, welcomed by Secretary Cacdac and other officials at NAIA Terminal 3. Their repatriation was coordinated by the Philippine Embassy in Ankara, the Philippine Consulate General in Istanbul, MWOs, and the manning agency.

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. earlier directed full assistance for all affected Filipino seafarers. The DMW said it is extending financial and welfare support to the deceased’s family.