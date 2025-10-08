Estrada seeks Senate probe on structural integrity of bridges nationwide

Senator Jinggoy Estrada has filed a resolution calling for a comprehensive Senate inquiry into the condition and structural integrity of bridges across the country, following the collapse of the 50-year-old Piggatan Bridge in Alcala, Cagayan.

The incident, which occurred on October 5, 2025, was the second bridge collapse in the Cagayan Valley region in just eight months. Earlier in February, the newly retrofitted Cabagan–Santa Maria Bridge in Isabela collapsed, injuring six people and sending four vehicles plunging into the Cagayan River.

A Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) assessment later found that the Isabela bridge suffered from “under-design,” meaning it lacked the structural capacity to meet required loads or stresses.

The Piggatan Bridge, a 74.7-meter steel structure built in 1974, reportedly gave way under the weight of three heavily loaded trucks carrying palay and corn. The DPWH had rated it in “good overall condition” just a year earlier.

The collapse injured seven people and disrupted travel and trade in Alcala, forcing trucks transporting agricultural goods to take longer and more expensive alternate routes.

In Senate Resolution No. 153, Estrada urged the appropriate committee to review existing bridge designs, maintenance systems, and the economic impact of such incidents.

“Will we wait for another bridge to collapse before we take action? We must act swiftly to identify vulnerable structures, especially in agricultural regions,” Estrada said.

He emphasized that bridge failures not only cut off roads but also affect transportation, safety, and livelihoods.

The proposed inquiry aims to identify aging and high-risk bridges needing retrofitting or replacement, strengthen infrastructure audit mechanisms, and enhance government accountability in ensuring safe and reliable public structures.

Estrada also called on the DPWH and other concerned agencies to prioritize the retrofitting and replacement of old bridges and ensure that new constructions meet modern engineering standards capable of withstanding heavier traffic loads.