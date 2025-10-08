Latest NewsNewsUAE News

Dubai to screen nail polishes for EU-banned chemical linked to reproductive risks

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo54 seconds ago

The Dubai Municipality announced that its Central Laboratory will begin testing nail polishes and other cosmetic products for trimethylbenzoyl diphenylphosphine oxide (TPO), a chemical compound recently banned by the European Union (EU) due to its potential impact on reproductive health.

The move comes after the European Commission classified TPO as a carcinogenic, mutagenic, or toxic to reproduction (CMR Category 1B) substance, leading to its ban in all nail products starting September 1, 2025.

Used as a photoinitiator in gel nail polishes, TPO helps harden the product under ultraviolet (UV) light. However, studies have linked the compound to reproductive toxicity, prompting stricter global safety measures.

By equipping its laboratories with the technology to detect TPO, Dubai Municipality aims to ensure that cosmetic products available in the emirate meet international health and safety standards.

Officials said the enhanced testing capability underscores the city’s proactive approach to consumer protection, particularly for women, who are the main users of nail care products.

The initiative will cover both imported and locally distributed cosmetics to prevent the sale of potentially harmful items in the market.

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo54 seconds ago
Photo of Leana Bernardo

Leana Bernardo

Related Articles

iStock 1318273747

UAE to implement new tiered excise tax on sugary drinks by 2026

16 mins ago
557630387 1337450674415970 2448115391896786046 n

Dela Rosa Questions Remulla’s Reported Plan to Probe VP Sara First

1 hour ago
557994213 1245915754322358 3046495779039433884 n

Castro Denies Rumors of DOJ Appointment, Says Marcos Yet to Decide Successor

2 hours ago
470037582 888492240117909 3349960290939005623 n

Senate Backs DMW, OWWA’s Proposed 2026 Budget

3 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button