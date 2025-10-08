Dubai to screen nail polishes for EU-banned chemical linked to reproductive risks

The Dubai Municipality announced that its Central Laboratory will begin testing nail polishes and other cosmetic products for trimethylbenzoyl diphenylphosphine oxide (TPO), a chemical compound recently banned by the European Union (EU) due to its potential impact on reproductive health.

The move comes after the European Commission classified TPO as a carcinogenic, mutagenic, or toxic to reproduction (CMR Category 1B) substance, leading to its ban in all nail products starting September 1, 2025.

Used as a photoinitiator in gel nail polishes, TPO helps harden the product under ultraviolet (UV) light. However, studies have linked the compound to reproductive toxicity, prompting stricter global safety measures.

By equipping its laboratories with the technology to detect TPO, Dubai Municipality aims to ensure that cosmetic products available in the emirate meet international health and safety standards.

Officials said the enhanced testing capability underscores the city’s proactive approach to consumer protection, particularly for women, who are the main users of nail care products.

The initiative will cover both imported and locally distributed cosmetics to prevent the sale of potentially harmful items in the market.