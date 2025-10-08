Latest NewsNewsUAE News

Dubai International Airport set to break passenger record with 95.3 million travelers by end-2025

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo8 seconds ago

Dubai International Airport (DXB) is expected to handle 95.3 million passengers by the end of 2025, setting a new record and extending its 11-year streak as the world’s busiest international hub.

During the Dubai Airshow 2025 press conference, Dubai Airports Chief Executive Officer Paul Griffiths projected that said the airport is on track to surpass 100 million passengers by 2027.

“By the end of 2031, passenger numbers are anticipated to approach 115 million, and by 2032, operations will transition to Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC) to accommodate around 124 million passengers,” Griffiths said.

Griffiths described the upcoming Dubai Airshow 2025 as the largest and most impressive edition to date, calling it the world’s premier aviation event. He said the exhibition will provide an exceptional platform to highlight the latest advancements in aviation and aerospace, with major innovations expected in electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, space technologies, and advanced defense systems.

Providing updates on Al Maktoum International Airport’s expansion, Griffiths said construction is ongoing, with final designs currently being completed. He emphasized that Dubai Airports is working closely with its aviation engineering partners to ensure the development of one of the world’s most advanced airports.

He added that DWC, operational since 2010, continues to handle cargo, executive, charter, and limited scheduled flights, as part of Dubai’s long-term plan to expand aviation capacity and sustain its position as a global transport hub.

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo8 seconds ago
Photo of Leana Bernardo

Leana Bernardo

Related Articles

487760797 1119467073550504 5020753634419730612 n

Jake Cuenca clarifies ‘no breakup,’ but chapter with Chie Filomeno has ended

14 mins ago
ph embassy italy

Philippine Embassy in Rome showcases Aklan piña weaving tradition with exhibit and workshops

59 mins ago
IMG 1743

ICI Seeks Immigration Lookout Order vs. Romualdez, Escudero, Estrada, Villanueva, Others in Flood Control Probe

3 hours ago
bt 1

Birch Tree gives free Probiotic Milk Drinks to students during school visits in the UAE

4 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button