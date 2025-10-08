Dubai court rejects Dh1 million claim by jewellery firm against ex-employee

The Dubai Civil Court has dismissed a Dh1 million lawsuit filed by a jewellery trading company against a former employee, ruling that the case had already been adjudicated, according to a report by Emarat Al Youm.

Court records showed that the company sought Dh1 million in repayment and an additional Dh100,000 in damages, alleging that the ex-employee failed to return funds advanced to him during his employment.

The firm claimed the defendant had signed an acknowledgment agreeing to repay the money within a week but failed to do so, leading to a police complaint. During questioning, the man reportedly admitted receiving the money, citing prior financial dealings with the company’s director.

However, prosecutors closed the criminal case, classifying the matter as a civil dispute. The company then filed a civil case, which the Court of First Instance dismissed due to lack of supporting evidence — specifically, the absence of the defendant’s original police statement.

The firm’s appeal was also rejected, as the Court of Appeal ruled that any change in the judgment depended on the outcome of a related criminal complaint still under review.

After prosecutors reaffirmed that the issue was purely civil and closed the file again, the jewellery company filed a new lawsuit, claiming renewed grounds to pursue the matter — but the Civil Court once more dismissed the case, stressing that it had already been settled under the principle of res judicata (a matter already judged).