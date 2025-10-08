Latest NewsNews

Senate Backs DMW, OWWA’s Proposed 2026 Budget

Senators have expressed unanimous support for the 2026 proposed budgets of the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) and the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA), stressing the importance of protecting the welfare of millions of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs).

During the Senate Finance Sub-Committee K hearing, Senator Erwin Tulfo led calls to restore full funding for OFW welfare programs, saying migrant workers deserve the government’s strongest support. “We are in support of the DMW budget. Sila po ay mga bagong bayani natin — dapat itrato sila ng naaayon. We must give what they deserve, hindi lang sila pati ang pamilya nila,” he said.

DMW Secretary Hans Leo J. Cacdac said the department requested ₱2.4 billion for the AKSYON Fund in 2026, but the amount was cut in half to ₱1.2 billion under the National Expenditure Program (NEP). Meanwhile, OWWA Administrator Patricia Yvonne Caunan noted that allocations for the Alagang OWWA program and OFW Lounges in airports were also reduced.

Senators Erwin and Raffy Tulfo and Sherwin Gatchalian vowed to push for amendments to restore the slashed funds, assuring that they would support budget increases if the agencies guarantee transparent and efficient spending.

Raffy Tulfo, chair of the Senate Committee on Migrant Workers, highlighted that OFWs remitted ₱2.2 trillion in 2024, equivalent to 8.3% of the Philippines’ GDP, underscoring that the DMW’s ₱10.2 billion budget is “minuscule” compared to their economic contribution.

“Ngayong araw, susuportahan natin ang budget ng DMW at OWWA para mapantayan ang serbisyo ng mga OFWs — at kung kinakailangang madagdagan, ipaglalaban natin ito,” Tulfo said.

