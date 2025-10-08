Latest NewsNews

Dela Rosa Questions Remulla’s Reported Plan to Probe VP Sara First

Senator Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa questioned why incoming Ombudsman Jesus Crispin “Boying” Remulla would prioritize investigating Vice President Sara Duterte once he assumes office.

In a radio interview, Dela Rosa said he respects President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s choice of Remulla as Ombudsman, calling it the President’s prerogative among shortlisted candidates. “Wala tayong problema diyan dahil prerogative man ‘yan ng Pangulo kung sinong pipiliin niya,” he said.

However, the senator expressed concern over Remulla’s reported focus, saying there are more pressing issues such as alleged irregularities in flood control projects that deserve immediate attention. “Pero ang nag-iisa kong problema, bakit sa dami-daming problema ng Pilipinas ngayon patungkol sa flood control projects, bakit ang first order of the day niya eh nakatutok kaagad sa pag-imbestiga kay VP Sara Duterte?” Dela Rosa said.

Remulla earlier told reporters that his office would look into the alleged misuse of confidential funds by the Vice President, drawing both support and criticism.

