Critically injured Filipino seafarer in the Houthi attack in Gulf of Aden dies — DMW

A Filipino seafarer who was critically injured in the September 29 attack by Houthi rebels on the MV Minervagracht in the Gulf of Aden has died, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) confirmed.

DMW Secretary Hans Cacdac announced the development on social media, extending the government’s condolences to the seafarer’s family.

“We convey the sad news of the passing of the Filipino seafarer critically injured during the Sept. 29 attack on the MV Minervagracht in the Gulf of Aden,” Cacdac said.

“Our deepest sympathies to his family. Per the President’s directive, we are providing them with full support and assistance,” he added.

The DMW earlier reported that two of the 12 Filipino crew members aboard the vessel were hurt in the incident, one sustained minor injury while another was in serious condition.

The Gulf of Aden, located between Yemen and Somalia along the Indian Ocean, is considered a high-risk area and serves as a vital maritime trade route connecting the Middle East, Asia, and Europe.