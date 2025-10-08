Latest NewsNews

Castro Denies Rumors of DOJ Appointment, Says Marcos Yet to Decide Successor

Communications Undersecretary Claire Castro on Wednesday denied circulating rumors that she would be appointed as the next Justice Secretary, clarifying that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has not yet made a decision on who will lead the Department of Justice (DOJ) following Jesus Crispin Remulla’s appointment as Ombudsman.

“Hindi po natin alam kung saan nagsimula ‘yan, so wala pong katotohanan ‘yan,” Castro said during a Palace briefing. When asked if there was already a shortlist of possible replacements, she replied, “Wala pang naibibigay na detalye.”

Pressed if she would accept the DOJ post if offered, Castro said, “Hypothetical question, I cannot answer.”

Castro also dismissed claims that Remulla, as Ombudsman, would allegedly focus on cases involving Vice President Sara Duterte, emphasizing impartiality in the office’s mandate. “Ang pagiging at pagtatalaga sa kaniya bilang Ombudsman ay dapat magkaroon ng transparency at managot ang dapat managot kung may dapat managot. Ang Ombudsman ay para sa lahat, hindi para sa iisang direktiba lang ng isang grupo,” she said.

Remulla is set to replace Samuel Martires, who retired in July. In the meantime, DOJ Undersecretary Fredderick Vida will serve as officer-in-charge once Remulla formally steps down.

