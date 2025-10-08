Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Birch Tree gives free Probiotic Milk Drinks to students during school visits in the UAE

Kristine Erika Agustin4 hours ago

Over three days of fun and learning, Birch Tree brought health awareness to hundreds of students in Dubai through its campus visits at Far Eastern Private School – Al Shahba Campus, Far Eastern Private School – Halwan Campus, and The New Filipino Private School.

During the activity, students enjoyed free Birch Tree Probiotic Milk Drinks and learned about the importance of maintaining a healthy gut and strong immunity.

The visits aimed to educate students on how probiotics play a vital role in digestive health. Each bottle of Birch Tree Probiotic Milk Drink contains 13 billion live active good bacteria that help keep the stomach healthy while boosting the body’s natural defenses. The drink is cholesterol-free, fat-free, and pleasantly tasty, making it perfect for daily consumption, especially for growing kids and active students.

Manufactured by Century Pacific Food, one of the largest food corporations in the Philippines, Birch Tree Probiotic Milk helps boost immunity against stomach and food-borne diseases by eliminating harmful bacteria in the body. Consumed alongside a balanced diet and regular physical activity, Birch Tree Probiotic Milk Drink is a simple yet effective way to protect and strengthen the body.

Through these school visits, Birch Tree continues to advocate for good health and wellness among Filipino families and students in the UAE — reminding everyone that a healthy gut means a healthier, happier you.

The Birch Tree Probiotic Milk Drink is widely available in major supermarkets across Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

