BIR Files P7.1 Billion Tax Evasion Complaints vs. Discaya Couple, Corporate Officer

The Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) has filed multiple complaints before the Department of Justice (DOJ) against contractors Pacifico “Curlee” Discaya, Sarah Discaya, and a corporate officer for allegedly failing to pay ₱7.1 billion in taxes from 2018 to 2021.

BIR Commissioner Jun Lumagui said the cases include tax evasion, unlawful possession of excisable articles without payment of excise tax, and failure to file excise tax returns.

“These are their personal liabilities. They were charged with tax evasion for income taxes they supposedly failed to pay,” Lumagui said in an interview.

He added that the couple also failed to pay taxes on the transfer of shares after claiming to have divested from four corporations. “Those transactions carry separate cases,” he noted.

The BIR likewise discovered that excise taxes for their luxury vehicles had not been settled.

Another respondent, a corporate officer of St. Gerrard Construction Gen. Contractor and Development Corp., was also charged for holding the company’s books and being involved in the alleged tax evasion.

Lumagui said the BIR had given the couple due process, but they repeatedly ignored notices and subpoenas, prompting the agency to file criminal charges.

He added that the audit for other taxable years is ongoing, and more complaints may follow.

As of press time, Curlee Discaya was at the DOJ for an investigation into alleged anomalous flood control projects. The couple’s legal counsel declined to comment.

