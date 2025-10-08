Arron Villaflor apologizes over viral ‘Pray for Cebu’ post

Actor and Tarlac board member Arron Villaflor has issued a public apology after drawing flak online for his “Pray for Cebu” post, which netizens criticized for focusing more on his photo than the earthquake victims.

Social media users accused Villaflor of being “insensitive,” with some jokingly comparing his pose to “Santino,” a character from the hit TV series May Bukas Pa.

In an interview, Villaflor clarified that the post was made by his social media team, not him personally.

“First of all, gusto kong humingi ng pasensiya. I just want to apologize. It was a lapse from my social media team, and I told them na wala, nandito na tayo. Let’s just learn from our mistakes,” Villaflor said.

The actor added that he takes full responsibility for the oversight and assured the public that his team has learned from the incident.