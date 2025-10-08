Latest NewsNews

AI-Powered Screening Boosts Integrity of UAE Lottery

The UAE Lottery has rolled out an AI-driven client screening system to ensure only legitimate participants can join the country’s first licensed lottery. Operated by The Game LLC, the system—developed with UK-based Napier AI—cross-checks players against databases of politically exposed persons (PEP), sanctions lists, and adverse media reports.

The partnership aims to enhance transparency and compliance while cutting down on false positives that previously flagged genuine users. The solution, fully integrated in under 11 weeks, allows compliance teams to focus on high-risk alerts instead of rechecking legitimate customers.

Napier AI CEO Greg Watson said the collaboration marks a major step toward building a “forward-looking gaming ecosystem” in the UAE that balances regulatory integrity with innovation and customer trust.

