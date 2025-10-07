UAE, France explore closer ties in civil aviation sector

The United Arab Emirates is seeking to strengthen cooperation with France in civil aviation, as officials from both countries met in Paris to discuss opportunities in air transport and aircraft manufacturing.

Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri, UAE Minister of Economy and Tourism and Chairman of the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), met with Marc Borel, Acting Director General of the French Directorate General of Civil Aviation, during an official visit to the French capital.

The talks focused on expanding strategic partnerships across air transport services, aircraft manufacturing, and supporting industries.

“Cooperation in the civil aviation sector encompasses a wide range of areas, including air transport services, aircraft manufacturing, and various supporting industries,” Bin Touq said, underscoring the strong bilateral relations between the UAE and France.

UAE Ambassador to France Fahad Saeed Mohammed Abdulla Al Raqbani also attended the meeting, which highlighted the importance of robust air transport links in driving economic growth, investment, and tourism.

Currently, 58 weekly direct flights operate between the UAE and French cities, reflecting what officials described as a “strategic partnership” in aviation. Emirates connects Dubai to Paris Charles de Gaulle, Etihad Airways operates flights from Abu Dhabi to Paris, and Air France serves both UAE hubs.

The partnership also extends to aircraft manufacturing. The UAE is a major customer of Airbus, with Emirates ordering 65 A350-900 aircraft and operating 116 Airbus A380s, the largest operator of the double-decker aircraft. Air Arabia has also recently expanded its Airbus fleet.

Officials agreed to continue joint efforts and explore new avenues of collaboration, recognizing aviation as a key driver of broader economic and tourism development.