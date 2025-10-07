RTA warns motorists against tram lane violations, fines reach up to Dh3,000

Navigating Dubai’s roads requires focus especially around tram tracks, where one careless move can lead to accidents, delays, or fines of up to Dh3,000.

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) renewed its reminder for motorists to obey tram signals and lane restrictions to ensure safety and smooth traffic flow. Entering restricted tram zones or ignoring warning lights remains a serious violation that can disrupt operations and endanger lives.

“Help us ensure safer and smoother journeys by following the safety rules of Dubai Tram. Avoid actions that might delay trams,” the RTA said in a social media post. “When you block tram tracks, you delay the tram. Think before you change lanes and block tracks.”

The authority also shared a list of fines for tram-related violations:

• Dh500 – Throwing waste on tracks

• Dh1,000 – Unauthorized access or crossing outside designated areas

• Dh2,000 – Interfering with tram operations or safety

• Dh3,000 – Unauthorized interception of trams

Other penalties apply for fare evasion, disruptive behavior, or damage to public transport infrastructure. Fines range from Dh100 for minor offenses to Dh2,000 for major violations involving damage or obstruction.

The RTA reminded commuters to respect public transport etiquette—allowing passengers to exit before boarding, keeping luggage in designated areas, and maintaining cleanliness and order inside trams.

“Safety and punctuality on Dubai’s trams depend on everyone’s cooperation,” the RTA said. “A few seconds of caution can save lives and ensure a smoother ride for all.”