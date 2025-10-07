OFWs on death row down to 25 – DMW

A total of 25 out of 116 convicted overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) are currently on death row, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) reported to the Senate Finance Committee.

Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac said the number has decreased following Malaysia’s flexible policy on commuting death sentences.

“Naging flexible sila in terms of commuting the sentences of our death row cases, at nag-apply po ang ating embahada doon. So, it used to be in the neighborhood of 50 to 60, but now we’re down to 25,” Cacdac said.

He added that the DMW has been coordinating with the Department of Foreign Affairs and the Office of the President to prevent executions, seek sentence commutations, or secure acquittals for convicted OFWs.

During the hearing, Senator Win Gatchalian suggested increasing DMW’s legal manpower, noting that the agency has 23 legal retainers and 10 in-house lawyers to handle cases involving nearly 3 million OFWs.

Cacdac said the DMW also engages law firms, which assign three to four lawyers per OFW case.

In a statement, the DMW highlighted that it provides not only legal assistance, but also psychological, moral, and financial support to families of affected OFWs. The agency continues to enhance pre-departure orientation and legal literacy programs to help prevent similar cases.

“Every OFW is a part of our global Filipino family. We will continue to stand by them, fight for their rights, and seek justice and compassion wherever possible,” Cacdac said.

In November 2024, the number of OFWs on death row was reported to be 44 or higher during Senate plenary deliberations on the DMW’s proposed 2025 budget. At that time, 41 were in Malaysia, two in Brunei, and one in Saudi Arabia.