Marcos: Corrupt officials do not define Philippine government

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. emphasized that many government officials remain committed to serving the Filipino people despite ongoing issues of corruption and irregularities in flood control projects,

In a episode of the BBM Podcast, Marcos acknowledged the challenges of public service.

“We must respect that people are really working very hard and trying their best. You cannot paint everyone in government with the same brush as all of these corrupt operators that you see in government,” Marcos said.

The President noted that while corruption exists, many public servants make significant personal sacrifices.

“But you will find they do not filter down. These people are making serious sacrifices. Time away from their family. Money out of their own pocket. Things like that,” he added.

He clarified that corrupt officials do not represent the government, but rather, the corruption that hampers it.

“And these corrupt people are not the face of government. All they are is the face of corruption. That’s all they are. They are not typical of government,” Marcos said.

Marcos first condemned the shamelessness of corrupt officials and contractors during his fourth State of the Nation Address in July, revealing that some flood control projects were either poorly executed or non-existent. In response, he ordered the creation of the Independent Commission for Infrastructure to investigate anomalous and substandard projects.

The President stressed that exposing corruption and irregularities in flood control efforts is not politically motivated, but necessary to protect public interest.