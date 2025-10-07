Marcos appoints Justice Secretary Remulla as new Ombudsman

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has appointed Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin “Boying” Remulla as the new Ombudsman, a day after the shortlist for the position was released.

Remulla succeeds former Ombudsman Samuel Martires, whose term expired on July 27. He will serve a fixed seven-year term without reappointment.

In a statement, the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) reaffirmed the administration’s commitment to fighting corruption. “As Ombudsman, Remulla is expected to uphold transparency, strengthen anti-corruption measures, and ensure that justice is administered fairly and efficiently,” the PCO said.

“There will be no sacred cows, no exemptions, and no excuses. Public office is a public trust, and those who betray it will be held accountable,” it added.

The Office of the Ombudsman handles complaints against high-ranking government officials and supervisory personnel, particularly cases involving grave offenses or large sums of money and property.

Remulla has previously vowed that the Ombudsman’s office would not be used as a political weapon. “One thing I intend to do is to do away with the Office of the Ombudsman being used as a weapon against people,” he told the Judicial and Bar Council.

He noted that many cases filed are influenced by partisan politics, with some being meritorious and others intended to harass individuals. “We have to do away with many of these cases that are really meant to harass people,” he said.

The PCO emphasized that transparency, fairness, and the rule of law will continue to guide the Marcos administration.