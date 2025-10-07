From Mindanao to the World: How a Filipina is Inspiring Hope Through Healthcare

In the quiet towns of Mindanao, dreams often begin small—sometimes just the hope of finishing school, or the prayer of one day building a home for the family. For Wilma Lim Schuck, this was once her only goal:

“Before, I only dreamed of building a home for my family. Now, I also help build opportunities and inspiration for others.”

She grew up in a modest household, guided by her mother, a public school teacher who valued education and service above all else. Wilma remembers one particular day vividly: the release of the 1992 nursing board exam results.

Her mother woke up at dawn, lining up with other parents just to get the list of passers. When she finally saw Wilma’s name, she cried with joy. “I knew you could do it. I’ve always known you were intelligent, just like your dad,” she told her daughter. That memory remains one of the most precious milestones in Schuck’s life.

Small Steps, Big Impact

Her career began with challenges. As a young nurse in the UAE, she was assigned to the coronary care unit without any background in cardiology. She didn’t even know how to read an ECG. Swallowing her pride, she turned to a local Emirati nurse for help. Instead of dismissing her, the nurse patiently taught her and gave her a simple guide. That small act of kindness transformed Schuck,’s confidence and skill—and that nurse remains her best friend to this day.

From there, Wilma rose through perseverance and mentorship. With encouragement from managers who believed in her, she pursued further education and embraced leadership roles. Eventually, she became Chief Nursing Officer and later, an international CARF (Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilation Facilities) surveyor, evaluating healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE. Each assignment became proof that Filipinos are not just hardworking—they are also world-class leaders in healthcare.

Recognition came when Wilma’s name was included in the The Filipino Times Watchlist. At first, she was overwhelmed.

“I never thought my work would be recognized in this way, especially internationally.”

Her alma mater proudly announced the honor, her former classmates and teachers reconnected, and her hometown community celebrated her achievement as if it were their own. In that moment, she realized her success was no longer just hers—it was shared with everyone who had been part of her journey.

Schuck, was also invited to the Florence Nightingale Oath Taking ceremony with the Philippine Nurses Association-UAE chapter.

Giving Back, Moving Forward

In 2021, Schuck,’s mother—the woman who first believed in her dream—passed away. Every award, every milestone since then, she dedicates to her mother’s memory.

“This award is as much hers as it is mine.”

Now financially stable and professionally respected, Schuck looks back at her humble beginnings and feels the call to give back. Her biggest dream is to establish a training center in her hometown, so young nurses can access modern skills, life-saving courses, and continuing education without leaving their province.

“Ayokong may maiwan. I want every young healthcare worker in my community to feel prepared, confident, and capable—whether they serve in the Philippines or abroad.”

Despite her global role, Schuck’s personal dream is simple: to retire in the Philippines, tending to a vegetable garden in her backyard. It’s a reminder that even when success takes you far, the Filipino heart always longs for home.

And to every Filipino who feels hopeless today, Schuck, leaves a message that speaks like a warm embrace:

“Your current circumstances do not define your future. Even in your lowest moments, keep moving forward—because one day, you will look back and see that every struggle made you stronger.”

The Filipino Times Watchlist Awards exist to celebrate Filipinos abroad who create real impact in their communities and professions. In Schuck’s story, that credibility shines through—her recognition is not about fame, but about faith, perseverance, and the responsibility to inspire others.

From Mindanao to the world, from a teacher’s daughter to an international leader in healthcare, Schuck embodies what it means to rise from humble beginnings and use success to lift others. Her story is proof that with hard work, kindness, and resilience, even the simplest of dreams can grow into legacies.