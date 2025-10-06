Trillanes: Senate reso for house arrest seeks to appease Duterte family

Former Sen. Antonio “Sonny” Trillanes IV criticized the Senate resolution urging the International Criminal Court (ICC) to place former President Rodrigo Duterte under house arrest, calling it a move to appease the Duterte family.

Trillanes branded the measure as “useless” and “sipsip,” saying it was designed to gain favor with Vice President Sara Duterte and secure political alliances ahead of the 2028 elections.

“Makikita niyo na tama lang talaga sa ICC natin dinala ‘yung kaso kasi dito makita niyo itong mga senador e takot o kaya sumisipsip sa mga Duterte hanggang ngayon,” Trillanes said in an interview with The Newsmaker.

He stressed that the resolution holds no influence over ICC judges but was simply meant as a show of loyalty.

The Senate earlier adopted Sen. Alan Peter Cayetano’s resolution, which passed with 15 affirmative votes, urging the ICC to allow Duterte to be placed under house arrest for humanitarian reasons.

Trillanes, a long-time critic of the former president, reiterated that this underscored the importance of ICC involvement in investigating Duterte’s bloody drug war. He also denied rumors that he visited Duterte in detention during his recent trip to The Hague and rejected claims that Duterte’s health is deteriorating.

Trillanes first filed the case against Duterte before the ICC in 2017, citing crimes against humanity tied to the government’s anti-drug campaign, which left thousands dead.