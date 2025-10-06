Latest NewsNews

Remulla among 7 shortlisted for Ombudsman post

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report52 seconds ago

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin “Boying” Remulla has been included among the seven nominees shortlisted by the Judicial and Bar Council (JBC) for the position of Ombudsman, following a review of 17 applicants for the country’s top anti-graft post.

The JBC list, dated October 6, 2025, was signed by Acting Chief Justice Marvic Leonen and addressed to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., who will appoint the next Ombudsman. The shortlist includes Anna Liza Logan, Michael Frederick Musngi, Michael Aguinaldo, Samuel Gaerlan, Mario Lopez, and Stephen Cruz.

According to the JBC, Remulla took no part in the deliberations as he serves as an ex-officio member of the council by virtue of his position as Justice Secretary. The letter containing the official shortlist was received by the Office of the President on the same day.

The shortlist comes amid increased public scrutiny of the Ombudsman’s office, which has been criticized for its allegedly “slow” response to corruption complaints. The selection of the new Ombudsman is seen as crucial in restoring public confidence in government accountability.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report52 seconds ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

556728046 1343615507803802 7379898750037283274 n

Ping Lacson resigns as Blue Ribbon chair amid flood control probe tensions

8 mins ago
558822311 1105133041787160 194315778102049351 n

Cacdac: 25 OFWs Still on Death Row, Number ‘Drastically Reduced’

16 mins ago
557849775 1164084322485481 1067777271444461281 n

Piggatan Bridge in Cagayan Collapses, Trucks Stranded; Probe Underway

22 mins ago
iStock 2170554925

Ajman Police Launch Smart Service for Fast, Hassle-Free Complaint Waivers

28 mins ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button