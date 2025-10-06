Remulla among 7 shortlisted for Ombudsman post

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin “Boying” Remulla has been included among the seven nominees shortlisted by the Judicial and Bar Council (JBC) for the position of Ombudsman, following a review of 17 applicants for the country’s top anti-graft post.

The JBC list, dated October 6, 2025, was signed by Acting Chief Justice Marvic Leonen and addressed to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., who will appoint the next Ombudsman. The shortlist includes Anna Liza Logan, Michael Frederick Musngi, Michael Aguinaldo, Samuel Gaerlan, Mario Lopez, and Stephen Cruz.

According to the JBC, Remulla took no part in the deliberations as he serves as an ex-officio member of the council by virtue of his position as Justice Secretary. The letter containing the official shortlist was received by the Office of the President on the same day.

The shortlist comes amid increased public scrutiny of the Ombudsman’s office, which has been criticized for its allegedly “slow” response to corruption complaints. The selection of the new Ombudsman is seen as crucial in restoring public confidence in government accountability.