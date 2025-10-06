PH tops Southeast Asia in financial dishonesty — study

A new study has found that Filipinos are the most financially dishonest in Southeast Asia, with nearly half admitting to misrepresenting their financial situations.

Singapore-based fintech firm ROSHI revealed in its Financial Honesty Study: Southeast Asia that the Philippines ranked highest in financial dishonesty at 47 percent, followed by Indonesia at 45 percent and Singapore at 41 percent. Vietnam emerged as the most financially honest, with only 34 percent.

The study noted that strong cultural pressure in the Philippines to “save face” despite financial struggles pushes many to conceal the truth about their economic situation. Admitting hardship, it said, often brings shame to families and could result in social exclusion.

Economic challenges such as limited job opportunities, high cost of living, and poor financial literacy also fuel this behavior. Overconfidence bias and present bias—spending now instead of saving for the future—were identified as major contributors. The Philippines had the highest present bias in the region at 68 percent, and the highest overconfidence rate at 60 percent.

Young adults (21–34 years old) were found to be the least financially honest, while older adults (50–65 years old) tended to be more transparent about their money situation.

ROSHI stressed that aligning financial education with cultural realities is key, warning that social media’s emphasis on material success only worsens the issue.