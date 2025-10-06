OWWA opens pharmacy offering up to ₱20,000 worth of free medicines for OFWs, families

The Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) launched the “Alagang OWWA Botika” program, which provides free medicines for overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) and their families.

OWWA Administrator Patricia Yvonne Caunan led the opening of the pharmacy located at the OWWA Center Building on F.B. Harrison Street in Pasay City.

According to Caunan, each OFW is entitled to up to ₱20,000 worth of free medicines annually. Around 75 types of medicines, including maintenance drugs, will be available for free to OFWs and their dependents.

OWWA also holds a “YAKAP Day” every Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., where free medical consultations are offered by YAKAP-accredited doctors.

Medicines prescribed by these doctors can be claimed at the Alagang OWWA Botika, which is open from Monday to Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

In a statement, OWWA said the program covers active, inactive, retired, and repatriated OWWA members, as long as they have a valid PhilHealth number.

“This initiative is a progressive step toward providing an integrated healthcare service for OFWs from free consultations and prescriptions to the actual dispensing of free medicines at our newly opened pharmacy,” the agency said.