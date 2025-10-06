Marcos acknowledges allies tagged in flood control mess, denies political motive

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. admitted that some of his political allies have been implicated in the government’s investigation into alleged anomalies in flood control projects, saying that “many of those accused are likely guilty.”

However, Marcos stressed that all charges must be backed by strong evidence before they are filed in court.

In his latest podcast, the president addressed criticism that the Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI) was being selective in its probe. He said that while he understands the public’s clamor for swift justice, building airtight cases must take precedence over speed.

“Much of what we’ve heard are allegations. We have to prove it. You don’t want to go after people who are innocent. Now, we know many of these people are not innocent. But if you’re going to bring them to court, you must have a very strong case,” Marcos said.

He cautioned against rushing weak cases that could later be dismissed, saying such actions would only weaken the government’s anti-corruption campaign.

Asked about the probe’s impact on his political allies, Marcos acknowledged that some were already being linked to the issue. While he did not identify anyone, reports have tagged his cousin, former House Speaker Martin Romualdez, as among those allegedly receiving kickbacks.

“Why would I even start such a thing if it was somehow for political advantage?” Marcos said. “The reason I brought it up and made it part of the national discourse was because this could not go on. If it kept going, we would discover how deeply entrenched this entire system was.”

Marcos emphasized that corruption does not only harm the economy but also affects the lives of ordinary Filipinos.

He first brought up the issue of flood control project anomalies during his State of the Nation Address in July, which led to ongoing investigations revealing alleged large-scale corruption within the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH).