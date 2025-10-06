Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Lacson denies bias as he quits blue ribbon post

Leana Bernardo19 mins ago

Senate President Pro Tempore Panfilo “Ping” Lacson has stepped down as chairman of the Senate blue ribbon committee, denying allegations that politics influenced his probe into alleged irregularities in flood control projects.

Lacson’s resignation, submitted Monday, Oct. 6, was formally accepted by Senate President Vicente “Tito” Sotto III.

In his letter, Lacson said his leadership was founded on the Senate majority’s trust but acknowledged that some colleagues were dissatisfied with the ongoing investigation.

He dismissed claims that he was targeting fellow senators while sparing House members allegedly involved in anomalous flood control projects, calling such accusations “misrepresentations” made by critics seeking to undermine the inquiry.

Lacson stressed that his actions were guided by evidence, not politics, adding that he has “no political plans” after his term ends in 2031.

“There are no political considerations in any of my actions related to the committee hearings,” he said.

Sotto, meanwhile, expressed support for Lacson’s decision, saying he understood the senator’s frustration but lauded his leadership of the committee.

Several senators are being eyed to succeed Lacson, though Sotto admitted it would be “hard to match” his performance.

