Dubai Municipality warns public against scanning unverified QR codes

Dubai Municipality has issued a warning to residents about the hidden cyber risks of scanning unverified QR codes, saying these can lead to the theft of sensitive personal information, including passwords, bank details, and identity data.

In a public awareness video released on its official platforms, the municipality outlined three key safety measures for users:

• Do not enter personal or financial information on websites accessed through QR codes unless their security is confirmed.

• Always ensure the website link begins with “https://” to verify a secure connection.

• Avoid scanning QR codes displayed on walls or in public places without confirming their legitimacy.

The municipality said the campaign forms part of its wider initiative to enhance digital literacy and protect the community from cyber fraud schemes that exploit emerging technologies and communication platforms to deceive users.