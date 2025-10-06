Latest NewsNews

Dubai Court Orders Man to Repay Dh2 Million Loan, Rejects Claim of Lower Debt

Staff Report22 mins ago

The Dubai Civil Court has ordered an Arab man to return Dh2 million to a friend who lent him the money, rejecting his claim that the actual loan was only half that amount and that the lender was seeking illegal interest.

In a Gulf News report, court records show the plaintiff provided the full amount in December 2024 under a signed IOU, which required repayment within three months. After repeated requests for repayment went unanswered, the lender filed a civil lawsuit demanding the principal and an additional Dh500,000 in compensation for lost investment opportunities.

During the hearings, the defendant admitted to borrowing money but claimed he had only taken Dh1 million, of which he had already repaid Dh100,000. He also argued that the contract was void because it allegedly involved “prohibited interest,” presenting WhatsApp messages to support his position.

The court dismissed his arguments, ruling that the IOU served as binding proof under UAE evidence law. Since the defendant did not dispute his signature, the document stood as conclusive evidence. The court ordered him to repay the full Dh2 million with 5% annual interest from the date the case was filed until full payment. However, the judge denied the Dh500,000 damages claim due to lack of proof of financial loss.

