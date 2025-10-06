Dubai Court Dismisses Dh10-Million Claim in Slimming Injection Dispute

A Dubai Civil Court has thrown out a Dh10.4-million compensation claim filed by a pharmaceutical supplier against another company over a shipment of slimming injections, ruling that there was no solid proof of wrongdoing or financial harm, the Gulf News reported.

The supplier alleged that the defendant falsely accused it of distributing counterfeit products, which led to a surprise inspection of its warehouse by health authorities. The firm argued that the accusations damaged its reputation and caused significant business losses.

The defendant countered that it merely questioned an unusually low quotation of Dh1,734 per injection for 6,000 units and sought confirmation from the product’s original manufacturer. The manufacturer later confirmed that the goods were counterfeit and that it had no official dealings with the supplier, prompting the defendant to cease talks but not to lodge any formal complaint.

In its decision, the court said the supplier failed to prove fault, damage, or causation, three legal elements required for compensation. Finding the claim unsubstantiated, judges dismissed the case entirely and ordered the plaintiff to pay legal costs.