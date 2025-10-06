DOLE orders Cebu BPO to halt operations over lack of disaster preparedness

The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) has issued a cease and desist order against a business process outsourcing (BPO) company in Cebu for failing to include disaster response measures in its occupational safety and health (OSH) program.

According to DOLE, the company had “no emergency and disaster preparedness and response plan” as required by workplace safety standards. The agency also urged the firm to implement flexible work arrangements, especially during emergencies.

The order came after representatives of the BPO Industry Employees Network (BIEN) filed a complaint on October 2 against 30 BPO companies for alleged violations of labor and safety laws during the magnitude 6.9 earthquake that struck Cebu on September 30, killing over 70 people and injuring more than 100.

BIEN-Cebu reported that several employees were forced to return to their offices shortly after the quake. In some cases, emergency exits were blocked, and workers were allegedly offered double pay to continue working despite safety risks. Others said they were ordered to resume work just 30 minutes after the tremor.

The group also cited incidents of verbal threats and reports of employees being penalized, losing pay, attendance bonuses, or facing suspension for leaving the workplace during the disaster.

Some were allegedly coerced into signing non-disclosure agreements, prohibiting them from speaking about the incident on social media.

BIEN-Cebu urged DOLE to investigate the complaints and hold the employers accountable for violating the Occupational Safety and Health Standards Law.