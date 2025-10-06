Latest NewsNewsTFT News

DOLE orders Cebu BPO to halt operations over lack of disaster preparedness

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo25 seconds ago

The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) has issued a cease and desist order against a business process outsourcing (BPO) company in Cebu for failing to include disaster response measures in its occupational safety and health (OSH) program.

According to DOLE, the company had “no emergency and disaster preparedness and response plan” as required by workplace safety standards. The agency also urged the firm to implement flexible work arrangements, especially during emergencies.

The order came after representatives of the BPO Industry Employees Network (BIEN) filed a complaint on October 2 against 30 BPO companies for alleged violations of labor and safety laws during the magnitude 6.9 earthquake that struck Cebu on September 30, killing over 70 people and injuring more than 100.

BIEN-Cebu reported that several employees were forced to return to their offices shortly after the quake. In some cases, emergency exits were blocked, and workers were allegedly offered double pay to continue working despite safety risks. Others said they were ordered to resume work just 30 minutes after the tremor.

The group also cited incidents of verbal threats and reports of employees being penalized, losing pay, attendance bonuses, or facing suspension for leaving the workplace during the disaster.

Some were allegedly coerced into signing non-disclosure agreements, prohibiting them from speaking about the incident on social media.

BIEN-Cebu urged DOLE to investigate the complaints and hold the employers accountable for violating the Occupational Safety and Health Standards Law.

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo25 seconds ago
Photo of Leana Bernardo

Leana Bernardo

Related Articles

TFT Featured photo template 4 2

Court dismisses lawsuit over Dh34,000 phone bill dispute

33 mins ago
RTA bus istock

Dubai to Abu Dhabi: New RTA bus route offers direct, non-stop service

18 hours ago
iStock 509557490

Dubai Man Gets 10-Year Jail Term for Carrying 80g of Drugs

21 hours ago
iStock 2085364237

Dubai Police Warn of Fake Job Ads Luring Victims into Fraud Schemes

21 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button