Court dismisses lawsuit over Dh34,000 phone bill dispute

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo33 mins ago

The Al Ain Court for Civil, Commercial and Administrative Claims has dismissed a lawsuit filed by a man seeking to hold another person liable for Dh34,199 in phone charges allegedly incurred through a SIM card registered in his name.

According to a local report, the plaintiff accused the defendant of taking advantage of him by using his digital ID to obtain the SIM card and make personal calls. He demanded repayment of the full amount, additional fees, legal interest, and court expenses, as well as the appointment of a technical expert to review the call records.

The plaintiff alleged that the defendant had posed as a government employee who could help him secure financial assistance and a loan to build an extension for his son, who is a person of determination.

In response, the defendant denied the accusations and asked the court to dismiss the case, submitting screenshots of phone conversations as evidence.

In its ruling, the court said the plaintiff failed to present sufficient proof linking the defendant to the charges or showing that he was unaware of the SIM card’s use. It also noted that the plaintiff’s claims of deceit fall under criminal, not civil, jurisdiction.

As a result, the court dismissed the case and ordered the plaintiff to pay the legal costs.

