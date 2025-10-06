Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Comelec: No snap elections without a law mandating it

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo35 mins ago

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) cannot hold snap elections unless there is a law authorizing it, poll chief George Erwin Garcia said.

Garcia explained that the 1987 Constitution does not provide any legal or constitutional basis for the conduct of snap elections.

“Sa part ng Comelec, hindi kami makakapag-conduct ng elections o special elections nang walang batas. Kinakailangan may mandato ng batas sapagkat ang katungkulan ni Comelec ay tagapagpatupad ng isang batas sa halalan,” Garcia said.

“Kung walang batas, hindi namin maisasagawa ang ganiyang klaseng halalan,” he added.

He noted that under the current system, government officials have fixed terms of office. In cases of death, permanent disability, removal, or resignation, the rule of succession applies instead of holding new elections.

“Mas mabilis ang ganiyan sa parliamentary government. Sa parliamentary government, kapag nagdeklara ng loss of confidence sa gobyerno, magkakaroon sila agad ng halalan upang makapagpalit ng mga pinuno nila. Sa atin, walang ganung klaseng provision, at hindi ko alam, maaaring Saligang Batas ang babaguhin o kakayanin ng isang batas lang,” Garcia explained.

Garcia’s clarification came after Senator Alan Peter Cayetano floated the idea of a snap election for the President, Vice President, Senate, and Congress, barring incumbents from running for one cycle due to what he described as “loss of trust” in government.

However, Senate President Vicente “Tito” Sotto III rejected the suggestion, saying the country has “no constitutional nor legal framework for snap elections.”

“We will be flirting with uncertainty and chaos. Just my opinion,” Sotto said.

Senator Panfilo Lacson, meanwhile, argued that restoring public trust lies not in holding snap elections but in ensuring accountability.

“For a change, how about certainty of punishment of corrupt politicians? The higher the better,” Lacson said.

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo35 mins ago
Photo of Leana Bernardo

Leana Bernardo

Related Articles

550537127 1190766709752204 7764978083312515618 n

Cayetano Calls for Snap Elections, Says Politicians ‘Should Step Aside’ Amid Corruption Scandal

40 seconds ago
f8038880 c286 46d0 b2a9 fced7b748bc4

Knicks close out NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2025 with back-to-back wins

41 mins ago
556838567 1220034166815974 7327124677838480335 n

Marcos acknowledges allies tagged in flood control mess, denies political motive

52 mins ago
350799041 4192332584325717 9025892685221605357 n

DOLE orders Cebu BPO to halt operations over lack of disaster preparedness

2 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button