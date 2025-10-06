Latest NewsNews

Cayetano Calls for Snap Elections, Says Politicians ‘Should Step Aside’ Amid Corruption Scandal

Senate Minority Leader Alan Peter Cayetano has proposed a radical solution to the country’s ongoing political crisis: a nationwide snap election covering both the executive and legislative branches — with all incumbents barred from running.

In a Facebook post, Cayetano said Filipinos have lost trust in government, adding that “politicians are suspects” following the flood-control corruption scandal that has implicated several lawmakers and officials. He argued that if public servants truly work for the people, they should not fear starting over, saying real reform begins with “radical honesty and courage to step aside.”

Cayetano’s suggestion came as anti-corruption protests continue nationwide, sparked by revelations of alleged kickbacks and ghost projects involving members of Congress and key government agencies. The senator said the bureaucracy could still function under governors, mayors, and barangay officials while the rest of the political system resets.

The call follows a string of resignations, including former Senate President Francis Escudero, ex-House Speaker Martin Romualdez, Ako Bicol Rep. Zaldy Co, and DPWH Secretary Manny Bonoan — all linked to the controversial flood-control projects. Cayetano said a “clean slate” through a people-driven political reset could be the nation’s turning point toward renewal and accountability.

