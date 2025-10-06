Latest NewsNews

Cacdac: 25 OFWs Still on Death Row, Number ‘Drastically Reduced’

A total of 116 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) have been convicted of various crimes abroad, with 25 currently on death row, Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac told senators on Monday during the Department of Migrant Workers’ (DMW) 2026 budget hearing.

Cacdac noted that the number of OFWs facing capital punishment has been significantly reduced from about 50 to 60 cases in recent years. He credited this decline to the DMW’s close coordination with the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) in pursuing clemency and sentence commutations for Filipino nationals overseas.

“This is our behind-the-scenes work that’s often unseen by the public,” Cacdac said before a Senate sub-panel on finance. He added that the Office of the President has also been actively involved in efforts to delay or prevent executions.

Cacdac emphasized that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. remains deeply concerned about OFWs on death row and continues to monitor developments closely. Also present at the budget hearing was Commission on Filipinos Overseas (CFO) Secretary Dante “Klink” Ang II, who defended the CFO’s proposed budget for 2026.

