Bianca de Vera to join Will Ashley’s concert at New Frontier Theater

Actress Bianca de Vera will make a special appearance at Will Ashley’s upcoming concert on October 18 at the New Frontier Theater in Quezon City, event organizer Stage Nova Entertainment announced.

De Vera will share the stage with Eliza Maturan, the fast-rising OPM singer behind “Ikaw, Ikaw, Ikaw”—a track reportedly inspired by Bianca and Will’s sweet moments during their stint on “Pinoy Big Brother: Celebrity Collab Edition.”

Also part of the lineup is Jay Roncesvalles, the acclaimed choreographer behind performances of P-pop sensation SB19.

Will and Bianca, fondly dubbed “WillCa” by fans, first gained attention for their on-screen chemistry in the 2023 drama “Unbreak My Heart.” Their reunion inside the PBB house reignited fan interest, especially after their emotional hug during the show’s Big Night went viral.

Following their reality TV stint, the pair are set to co-star in the upcoming film “Love You So Bad” with Dustin Yu, as well as the GMA Network–ABS-CBN joint project “Secrets of Hotel 88,” which also features several PBB alumni.