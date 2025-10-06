Al Ain Court Dismisses Case Over Dh34,000 in Phone Charges

The Al Ain Court for Civil, Commercial, and Administrative Claims has rejected a lawsuit filed by a man who sought to recover Dh34,199 in alleged phone charges incurred on a SIM card registered under his name.

In a Gulf News report, the complainant claimed the defendant took advantage of his trust by using his digital ID to acquire the SIM card and make calls for personal benefit. He argued that he was unaware of the SIM’s activity and demanded that the other man repay the full amount, plus interest and legal fees.

In response, the defendant denied the accusations and presented screenshots of conversations with the complainant, asserting there was no misuse. The plaintiff, however, asked the court to appoint a technical expert to analyze call records and verify the transactions.

After reviewing the evidence, the court ruled that the plaintiff failed to prove the defendant was responsible for the charges or that fraud had occurred. It added that any claim of deception falls under criminal law, not civil proceedings. The case was dismissed, and the plaintiff was ordered to pay court costs.