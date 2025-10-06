Ajman Police Launch Smart Service for Fast, Hassle-Free Complaint Waivers

Ajman Police have rolled out a new smart service that lets residents and community members file and withdraw complaints digitally, removing the need to visit a police station in person.

Accessible through the Ajman Police mobile app, the feature aims to simplify administrative procedures, speed up transactions, and improve overall public satisfaction with government services.

Users can log in, fill out the necessary information, and submit their complaint through the app. Upon completion, they instantly receive an official electronic certificate confirming the complaint waiver.

Police officials said the initiative is part of Ajman Police’s wider efforts toward digital transformation, designed to make services faster, more transparent, and more convenient for the public.