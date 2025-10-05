Marcos Orders Full Assistance for Filipino Crew of Attacked Vessel

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has directed the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) and other government agencies to provide full support and reintegration aid to the Filipino crew members affected by the attack on the MV Minervagracht.

Ten Filipino seafarers arrived safely in Manila on Saturday night, Oct. 4, aboard Air France Flight 224. They were welcomed at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 by Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac.

“Kawawa talaga ang ating mga tripulante sa ganitong sitwasyon, kaya bigyan natin sila ng ganap na tulong,” President Marcos said, emphasizing his directive for immediate and comprehensive government assistance.

Cacdac assured the President that the DMW is carrying out his orders to help the seafarers return to normal life. “We will assist you in reintegration, livelihood, and retraining opportunities—but most importantly, you should first reunite with your families,” Cacdac told the crew.

The DMW also guaranteed that all contractual benefits and entitlements of the crew members will be properly delivered. Cacdac said the government, through DMW, offers both physical and mental health support, including psychosocial counseling, to complement assistance from their licensed manning agency.

The returning seafarers received financial aid from the DMW, Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA), and the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD). They were also granted training vouchers from the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) and accommodation assistance from their manning agency.

Officials from DMW, OWWA, DFA, DSWD, and airport authorities joined the reception at NAIA. The repatriation was made possible through the coordination of the Philippine Embassy in Ankara, the Consulate General in Istanbul, and the Migrant Workers Offices in cooperation with the seafarers’ agency and its local partner in Turkey.