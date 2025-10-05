Lacson Mulls Stepping Down as Senate Blue Ribbon Committee Chair Amid Colleagues’ Discontent

Senate President Pro Tempore Panfilo “Ping” Lacson said Sunday he is considering resigning as chairman of the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee following reports of dissatisfaction from some of his colleagues over his handling of the panel.

In a statement, Lacson admitted he is open to stepping down if a majority of senators have lost confidence in his leadership.

“Kung nagkukulang na ng pagtitiwala ang aking kasamahan, especially kung mas marami sa kanila, hindi na masaya sa pagha-handle sa akin sa Blue Ribbon, naisip ko na maybe stepping down is an option,” he said.

The veteran lawmaker said he has been hearing comments from fellow senators hinting at discontent, prompting him to consider submitting his resignation and allowing others to take the role.

He emphasized that all Senate and House committees serve “at the pleasure” of their peers, noting that chairmanships are determined by the collective will of the majority bloc.

The statement came after the Blue Ribbon Committee postponed its next hearing on the alleged irregularities in flood control projects. Lacson said some documents from the Department of Justice (DOJ) and the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) were not yet ready.

The suspension also coincides with the ongoing deliberations on the 2026 national budget and sessions of the Commission on Appointments.

Among those invited to the next Blue Ribbon hearing are former House Speaker Martin Romualdez and resigned Representative Zaldy Co.

Senator Imee Marcos earlier expressed confusion about whether the committee would still resume its probe, noting talk of a partial report being issued instead. Lacson responded that Marcos should attend the hearings to avoid such misunderstandings.

“Nananatiling suspended until further notice kasi hindi natin alam kung kailan magkakaroon ng puwang para sa susunod na pagdinig,” Lacson said.

Lacson assumed the Blue Ribbon chairmanship last month, succeeding Senator Rodante Marcoleta, following the election of Senator Vicente Sotto III as Senate President in place of Senator Francis “Chiz” Escudero.