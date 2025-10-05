Hontiveros Denies ₱3-Billion Budget Insertion, Calls Rumors ‘Fake News’

Senator Risa Hontiveros on Friday categorically denied allegations that she made budget insertions during the bicameral conference committee deliberations for the controversial ₱6.79-trillion 2025 national budget, calling the claims “fake news.”

Online rumors claimed that Hontiveros had supposedly inserted ₱3 billion, including ₱750 million for flood control projects, after a radio program mentioned her name.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the Senate Deputy Majority Leader rejected the accusation, stressing that she did not sign the bicameral conference report and voted “No” to the 2025 budget bill.“Wala akong Bicam insertions. Wala sa unprogrammed funds. PERIOD. HINDI AKO PUMIRMA sa Bicam, at bumoto ng NO sa kontrobersyal na 2025 budget,” she wrote.

Hontiveros added that all her proposed amendments underwent the proper legislative process and were approved transparently.“WAG MANIWALA SA FAKE NEWS AT MALING INFO. Lahat ng iminungkahi kong amyenda sa budget ay dumaan sa tamang proseso at inaprubahan ng [Senate]!” she said.

The bicameral conference committee (bicam) has been under fire for its lack of transparency, with critics saying insertions made during closed-door discussions could be misused for corruption.

Senate President Pro Tempore Panfilo Lacson earlier claimed that some lawmakers inserted ₱5 billion to ₱9 billion each into the 2025 budget, though he did not name names.

Senate President Vicente Sotto III defended the practice, saying that amendments or insertions are part of the “regular budget process” as long as they are properly deliberated upon.

The controversy over alleged flood control project anomalies has already linked several lawmakers, though none have been formally charged. Former Public Works Undersecretary Roberto Bernardo previously accused Sen. Francis “Chiz” Escudero of receiving ₱160 million in kickbacks, while former senators Bong Revilla and Nancy Binay were tagged in separate projects — all of whom have denied the allegations.

Escudero has claimed that Leyte Rep. Martin Romualdez, the former House Speaker who resigned amid the infrastructure controversy, is behind efforts to shift blame toward the Senate.