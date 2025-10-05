Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Dubai to Abu Dhabi: New RTA bus route offers direct, non-stop service

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin24 seconds ago

For illustrative purposes only

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has launched a new intercity bus route connecting Al Quoz Bus Station in Dubai to MBZ City Bus Station in Abu Dhabi.

Operated in partnership with Capital Express, the service offers a direct, non-stop journey between the two emirates.

Buses depart every three hours daily, and each can accommodate up to 50 passengers. Travelers can access schedules and route information through the S’hail app or the RTA journey planner.

Each trip costs 25 dirhams per passenger and payment can be made via contactless cards, nol cards, or cash.

Travelers can access detailed schedules and route information through the S’hail app or the RTA journey planner available on the official website.

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin24 seconds ago
Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika L. Agustin is a journalist at The Filipino Times, where she covers stories on Overseas Filipinos, major events in the Middle East, and Filipino community initiatives. A Magna Cum Laude graduate in Journalism from the University of Santo Tomas, she has previously worked with the Philippine Daily Inquirer, Manila Standard, and the Department of Science and Technology. Combining newsroom rigor with digital storytelling, Kristine is emerging as a strong voice in Filipino media.

Related Articles

iStock 509557490

Dubai Man Gets 10-Year Jail Term for Carrying 80g of Drugs

3 hours ago
iStock 2085364237

Dubai Police Warn of Fake Job Ads Luring Victims into Fraud Schemes

3 hours ago
G2eoM1nWsAA5sz4

Dubai Police Dismantle Major Drug Network Operating from Residential Villa

3 hours ago
555782973 122144330768861006 9127983846030038764 n

Dubai Crown Prince Grants Golden Visas to Over 200 Outstanding Educators

3 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button