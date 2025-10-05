Dubai to Abu Dhabi: New RTA bus route offers direct, non-stop service

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has launched a new intercity bus route connecting Al Quoz Bus Station in Dubai to MBZ City Bus Station in Abu Dhabi.

Operated in partnership with Capital Express, the service offers a direct, non-stop journey between the two emirates.

Buses depart every three hours daily, and each can accommodate up to 50 passengers. Travelers can access schedules and route information through the S’hail app or the RTA journey planner.

Each trip costs 25 dirhams per passenger and payment can be made via contactless cards, nol cards, or cash.

