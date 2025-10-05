Dubai Prosecutors Warn of New Drug-Smuggling Tactics Masquerading as Everyday Products

The Dubai Public Prosecution has uncovered increasingly deceptive methods used by drug traffickers to smuggle synthetic narcotics into the market, disguising them as everyday consumer products like energy drinks, chewing gum, and paper sheets saturated with toxic chemicals.

According to Abdullah Saleh Al Raisi, Deputy Chief Prosecutor at the Dubai Drugs Prosecution, traffickers are developing “startling new forms” of synthetic drugs — colourless, tasteless, and odourless substances that can be easily mixed into drinks without detection.

“These materials can cause sudden loss of consciousness and leave victims completely vulnerable,” Al Raisi warned.

Authorities say dealers are now using social media and peer influence to target teenagers and young adults. Al Raisi cited a tragic case involving a university student who, after being persuaded by friends to “try it once,” became addicted and later died from an overdose.

“This proves that one wrong choice — even a single dose — can destroy a life,” he said.

Officials note that the familiar forms of narcotics — such as pills and powders — are being replaced by synthetic drugs hidden in attractive packaging, including counterfeit energy drinks branded with fake logos.

“The criminals are adapting. They know how to exploit curiosity and trust,” Al Raisi said. “These products may look harmless, but they are deadly poisons that attack the nervous system.”

The Dubai Public Prosecution has called on families, schools, and universities to strengthen cooperation to protect young people. Authorities urge parents to stay alert to what their children bring home, who they interact with, and what they consume.

“This is not only a legal issue, but a social one,” Al Raisi said. “We need open conversations at home and stronger awareness in schools.”

Dubai continues to intensify inspections at airports, ports, and markets using advanced scanning systems, drug-sniffing dogs, and behavioural detection methods to intercept disguised narcotics.

The UAE enforces strict anti-drug laws, with severe penalties for possession, trafficking, or promoting illegal substances online. Officials urge the public to report any suspicious products or activity immediately.

“These toxins don’t just destroy individuals,” Al Raisi stressed. “They destroy families, futures, and entire communities. Awareness remains our strongest defence.”