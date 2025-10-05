Dubai Police Warn of Fake Job Ads Luring Victims into Fraud Schemes

The Anti-Fraud Centre of the General Department of Criminal Investigation at Dubai Police has issued a public warning about a surge in fraudulent job advertisements circulating on social media and certain websites. These ads falsely promise high-paying part-time job opportunities to deceive residents.

As part of its Cybersecurity Awareness Month campaign, Dubai Police said the suspicious advertisements are traps used by scammers to involve victims in illegal activities — such as opening bank accounts under their names, transferring funds from unknown sources, or taking part in money-laundering operations disguised as legitimate work.

Authorities urged the public to be vigilant and verify the legitimacy of employers before applying for any job online. Residents are reminded not to share personal or banking information with unverified sources and to report suspicious ads immediately via the eCrime platform or by calling 901.

Dubai Police stressed that public awareness remains the first line of defence against cybercrime, warning that victims could face legal consequences if their personal details are misused for criminal activity.